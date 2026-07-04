Iran seriously warns France, UK of military adventurism in PG

TABNAK, Jul. 04 - Iran reacts to joint France and the UK statement about their military presence in Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's deputy foreign minister warned that the Strait of Hormuz is not a military theatre for extra-regional powers, cautioning France and Britain that any military adventurism in the waterway would carry consequences.

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, wrote on social media platform X that the strait "is not a military display arena for extra-regional powers." He was responding to a statement issued by France and Britain concerning the strategic waterway.

"Iran, as the responsible power and guarantor of security in the strait, warns against any military move in this waterway," he wrote.

"The security of Hormuz lies with the coastal states. Crisis-makers will be responsible for the consequences of their adventurism. This is a serious warning."

The statement follows weeks of tensions over the strait, which Iran has repeatedly said is under its sovereign control.