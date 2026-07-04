Millions of Iranians bid farewell to martyred Leader

TABNAK, Jul. 04 - The farewell ceremony for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, began at the Imam Khomeini (RA) Musalla (prayer hall) in Tehran, on Saturday morning.

The farewell ceremony for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, began at the Imam Khomeini (RA) Musalla (prayer hall) in Tehran, on Saturday morning with the participation of a large number of people coming from across the country.

A large number of devotees of the martyred Imam arrived at the Musalla hours before the doors of the prayer hall opened.

The doors were opened early during the morning call to prayer due to the large number of people present so that people could come to the main courtyard of the prayer hall.

Iranian people from all over the country, from cities and villages, as well as people from many different countries around the world, have gathered at the Musalla to bid farewell to the martyred Leader of the oppressed people of the world.

The participants held the Iranian flag, pictures of the martyred Imam, the “clenched fist” symbol, and pictures of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei in their hands, both to bid farewell to the late Leader and to pledge allegiance to the present Imam.

On Friday, a ceremony was held in Tehran for foreign delegations to pay tribute to the martyred Leader. It brought together one of the largest gatherings of foreign dignitaries in Iran in recent decades, with representatives from across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and major international organizations attending the event.

The delegations included presidents, prime ministers, parliamentary speakers, foreign ministers, senior government officials, political leaders, and representatives of religious organizations and resistance movements, underscoring the broad international participation in the ceremony.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred in a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, 2026, at the outset of a 40-day war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The conflict witnessed steadfast national resistance and retaliatory operations by the Iranian Armed Forces that ultimately forced the aggressors to halt their military campaign.

His assassination prompted widespread condemnation from Iran and its allies, while millions of Iranians and supporters of the Axis of Resistance across the region have mourned his martyrdom.

Following the end of the war, Iranian authorities announced a series of farewell, funeral, and interment ceremonies across Iran and Iraq, allowing the Iranian people and supporters from abroad to pay their final respects. Preparations for the ceremonies had begun immediately after the Leader’s martyrdom but were postponed because of wartime conditions and the US-Israeli aggression, with public safety taking precedence.

Held under the slogan “We Must Rise” and symbolized by a clenched fist, the official ceremonies began today with a two-day farewell at Tehran’s Mosalla. Funeral prayers and processions will continue in Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad, underscoring both the national and international stature of the late Leader.

The main funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for July 6, followed by ceremonies in Qom on July 7. At the request of Iraqi religious scholars, tribal leaders, political figures, and the public, additional funeral ceremonies will be held in the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on July 8.

A final funeral procession will take place in the holy city of Mashhad on July 9, after which Ayatollah Khamenei will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

The ceremonies will also honor four members of Ayatollah Khamenei’s family who were martyred alongside him in the US-Israeli attack: Dr. Mesbah al-Hoda, the Leader’s son-in-law; Seyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, his daughter; Zahra Haddad Adel, his daughter-in-law; and Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, his granddaughter.

Official delegations from numerous countries, alongside current and former political leaders, senior government officials, religious scholars, academics, cultural figures, and representatives of resistance movements, are taking part in the ceremonies, highlighting the international tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.