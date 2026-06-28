Leader orders legal pursuit of US-Israeli war crimes on Iran

TABNAK, Jun. 28 - The Leader of Islamic Revolution ordered the legal pursuit of the US and Israeli war crimes committed against the Iranian nation.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has called on Iran’s Judiciary to pursue and restore the nation’s rights that have been violated as a result of the US-Israeli wars of aggression since last year.

In a Sunday message issued on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti and his companions, designated as the Judiciary Week, Ayatollah Khamenei said one of the most important legal and judicial issues facing the entire Iranian nation at the present time is pursuing and restoring those rights violated by “international criminals and arrogant and aggressive powers.”

The Leader said that safeguarding the rights of the Iranian people extends beyond individual legal matters and includes defending the country’s collective rights against crimes committed by foreign aggressors.

He said the Judiciary in the Islamic Republic has the responsibility to protect people’s rights, revive public rights and legitimate freedoms, combat corruption, enforce justice, uphold divine laws, and oversee the implementation of the law. Success in carrying out those duties, he said, would strengthen public trust in the judicial system.

Turning to the country’s most pressing legal challenge, Ayatollah Khamenei said pursuing the rights violated by international criminals and global aggressors, particularly since last year, is among the Judiciary’s foremost responsibilities.

He said the blood of those killed in the two wars of aggression against Iran – waged by the United States and Israel in June 2025 and February 2026 – together with the physical, psychological, material, and spiritual damage inflicted on Iran and its people inside and outside the country, forms the basis for hundreds or even thousands of significant legal cases.

The Leader also invoked the killing of children and unprecedented war crimes in Minab and Lamerd, attacks on medical and public service centers, and the deaths of victims ranging from newborn infants to the elderly, Mehr reported.

Judiciary Week in Iran was named after the martyrdom of Beheshti along with 72 colleagues who were martyred in a terrorist bomb blast in June 1981.