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Pezeshkian says Iran, Russia should use BRICS, SCO to deepen coop.

TABNAK, Jul. 04 - In a meeting with Russia's Dmitry Medvedev, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for accelerating the implementation of strategic agreements with Russia and using BRICS and SCO platforms to deepen cooperation.
News ID: 7548
Publish Date: 04 July 2026
Pezeshkian says Iran, Russia should use BRICS, SCO to deepen coop.

He made the remarks in Tehran on Friday with Dmitry Medvedev, who is serving as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy.

Pezeshkian also thanked the Russian delegation for attending a memorial ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and expressed appreciation for the condolences and solidarity extended by the Russian government and people.

Pezeshkian stressed the need to expedite the implementation of bilateral agreements, particularly in the fields of economy, energy, transportation and investment. 

Pezeshkian also highlighted the importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), saying the development of transport and transit infrastructure would strengthen regional connectivity and advance the shared interests of Iran and Russia.

He further called for broader coordination within multilateral organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union, saying the two countries should make full use of these platforms to deepen political and economic cooperation.

Russia's Medvedev conveyed condolences from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government and the Russian people over the martyrdom of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, senior military commanders, officials, scientists and civilians killed during the recent conflict.

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Masoud Pezeshkain iran Russia Iran-Russia Strategic Cooperation Dmitry Medvedev
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