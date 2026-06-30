TABNAK, Jun. 30 - The Iranian caretaker defense minister said the country maintains full military readiness with a “finger on the trigger” posture, warning that any violation of ceasefire commitments would be met with an appropriate and decisive response.

Military official says Iran finger on trigger to respond any ceasefire violation

The Iranian caretaker defense minister said the country maintains full military readiness with a “finger on the trigger” posture, warning that any violation of ceasefire commitments would be met with an appropriate and decisive response.

In a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza expressed appreciation for Doha’s role in facilitating negotiations that led to the current ceasefire in the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

The Iranian caretaker minister also stressed that the opposing side has already violated its commitments on several occasions in a short period of time.

Referring to a long history of US non-compliance toward the Islamic Republic, the Iranian defense chief said relations between Tehran and Washington are rooted in decades of mistrust and repeated hostile behavior.

He added that Iran will never forget the assassination and martyrdom of senior political and religious leaders, military commanders, innocent civilians, and particularly schoolchildren in Iran’s southern city of Minab, stressing that such crimes will remain permanently recorded in the US’ “black record.”

Emphasizing Iran’s trust in Muslim and neighboring countries, especially Qatar, Ebn al-Reza said Iran does not trust the enemy and maintains full readiness.

“Our hands are on the trigger, and without hesitation we will take necessary and proportionate action in response to any violation of the ceasefire terms,” he said.

Pointing to the strategic importance of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz in global trade, he warned against extra-regional interference, saying foreign military presence does not enhance security but instead increases misunderstanding, distrust, and instability.

The caretaker defense minister stressed that security is an indigenous matter and that regional countries must determine their own security arrangements.

He also referred to the crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Qatar, and Iran, stating that US support has enabled the survival and aggressiveness of the Zionist regime, which depends on regional crises and tensions for its continued existence.

Ebn al-Reza concluded by expressing Iran’s readiness to expand defense cooperation with neighboring countries, particularly Qatar, noting that broader military and security cooperation would strengthen mutual trust and regional collective security.

At the end of the call, both sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral defense relations and cooperation between the two countries.