Qalibaf warns of Israeli efforts to torpedo Iran-US MoU

TABNAK, Jul. 03 - Speaker of the Iranian Parliament warned that the Zionist regime is seeking to derail the Iran-US MoU, stressing that Tehran will not allow any US interference in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with He Wei, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, who is in Iran to attend the funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Welcoming the Chinese delegation, Qalibaf expressed appreciation for their presence in the ceremony honoring the martyred Leader, as well as for the political and economic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

He said Iran expects the level of strategic relations between the two countries to be further elevated, noting that changing regional circumstances require closer coordination between Iran and China.

He stressed that expanding parliamentary relations is a necessity alongside cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other regional frameworks, adding that stronger Iran–China ties could contribute to reducing global tensions.

Qalibaf further stated that the rapid developments in the region, particularly in the aftermath of recent conflicts, make closer Iran–China coordination essential. He also noted that the United States continues to pursue unilateral policies globally, emphasizing that close political and economic coordination between Tehran and Beijing is crucial to reducing tensions and preventing escalation, especially in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region.

Referring to maritime issues, the Iranian speaker said Iran has removed obstacles to facilitate the passage of Chinese vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, describing China as a country that has stood by Iran in difficult times. He reiterated that the Islamic Republic will not allow any US interference in the strategic waterway.

Qalibaf added that during his recent visit to Oman, Iran and its partners agreed under Article 5 of a memorandum to organize maritime traffic arrangements. He said Iran remains determined to implement this framework and will consult with other Persian Gulf littoral states as well.

He also warned that the Israeli regime is seeking to undermine the Iran–US memorandum of understanding, while stressing that Iran’s deterrent power in the region would prevent the renewal of any war against the country. At the same time, he underlined the need for careful political management to reduce tensions.

For his part, He Wei expressed condolences on behalf of China over the martyrdom of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, saying Beijing fully shares Qalibaf’s views.

He also described China–Iran friendship as long-standing and said bilateral relations will be further expanded, noting that this year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of strategic relations between the two countries.