What is Iran's next national mission?

TABNAK, Jun. 28 - Iran has emerged from one of the most difficult periods in its contemporary history with its geostrategic position strengthened.

Despite suffering significant losses in the recent war involving the United States and Israel, Iran prevented its adversaries from achieving their ultimate objective: the collapse of the Islamic Republic. The subsequent memorandum of understanding reached with the United States further demonstrated Tehran's ability to defend its core interests under extreme pressure.

This achievement deserves recognition. It reflects not only Iran's military resilience, but also the determination of its people and state institutions. In geopolitical terms, Iran has once again secured valuable geostrategic space.

Yet geopolitical success creates opportunity; it does not automatically guarantee prosperity. The most important question for Iran now is how to transform its renewed strategic advantage into sustained national development.

A country may gain influence in regional politics, improve its bargaining position and expand its diplomatic room for manoeuvre. But unless these advantages are translated into economic growth, social stability and better governance, their long-term value remains limited. Iran's next national challenge is therefore not only to preserve its geopolitical gains, but to turn them into healthier development at home.

Iran has experienced similar opportunities before. After 2001, the United States removed the Taliban government in Afghanistan. In 2003, it toppled Saddam Hussein in Iraq. Both developments eliminated long-standing security pressures on Iran's borders and significantly improved Tehran's regional position. Later, the Arab Spring created further opportunities for Iran to expand its influence across a changing Middle East.

Yet these geostrategic openings did not bring the sustained national development Iranians had hoped for. Iran's regional influence grew, but its economy remained under pressure. Sanctions, administrative inefficiency, social dissatisfaction and structural economic problems continued to constrain the country's development. A stronger geostrategic position did not translate into stronger national development.

Iran's experience since 2001 illustrates an important lesson. Regional influence and geostrategic opportunity do not automatically produce economic growth or improvements in people's livelihoods. Sustainable national strength ultimately depends upon domestic development.

That experience remains highly relevant today. Iran should therefore approach the present moment with both confidence and prudence. The recent war has returned Iran to a prominent position in the regional order. It may also have created a more favourable external environment for diplomacy, sanctions relief and economic reconstruction. But these opportunities will matter only if they are used to strengthen the country from within.

The post-war period offers Iran an opportunity not only to consolidate its strategic position, but also to demonstrate that long-term national strength ultimately rests on economic vitality, effective governance and public confidence. That requires practical reforms in several areas.

First, economic development should become the central priority of the post-war period. Ordinary Iranians need to see that geostrategic resilience can produce better living standards, more employment opportunities and stronger economic confidence. Development is not only an economic issue; it is also a foundation of national unity.

Second, social governance needs continuous improvement. A confident state is one that can listen to society, respond to public expectations and strengthen trust between government and citizens. Public confidence is one of the most important sources of national resilience.

Third, administrative efficiency should be strengthened. Iran has significant resources and talent, but turning them into sustained growth requires more effective institutions, clearer policy implementation and a better environment for investment and innovation.

Protecting political stability and promoting reform should not be viewed as contradictory objectives. On the contrary, a confident political system is often one that possesses the capacity to reform and adapt. Measures that improve governance, strengthen economic performance and enhance public confidence will ultimately reinforce both national resilience and political stability.

Iran has already shown that it can survive external pressure. The next stage is to show that it can transform survival into development. This is a more difficult task, but also a more important one.

Countries are not judged only by their ability to resist threats; they are also judged by their ability to improve the lives of their people.

Iran has earned a rare geostrategic opportunity. Whether this moment marks the beginning of a new stage of national development will depend less on external circumstances than on the choices made in Tehran. If the country succeeds in strengthening its economy, improving governance and fostering innovation, today's geostrategic gains could become the foundation of a stronger and more prosperous Iran. History suggests that even the greatest strategic gains are difficult to sustain without sustained national development.

By Professor Hongda Fan, China–Middle East Center director in Shaoxing University and visiting scholar in Middle East Institute, National University of Singapore