Iran Launches WhartoCell, Umbilical Cord Cell Therapy for Osteoarthritis

TABNAK, Jun. 28 -An Iranian knowledge-based cell therapy product developed from umbilical cord–derived stem cells has entered clinical practice after receiving authorization from the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of osteoarthritis, marking another step in the expansion of regenerative medicine technologies in Iran.

The product, WhartoCell, was developed by researchers at Royan Institute using domestically developed technology. According to Mehdi Lotfipanah, Director of Public Relations and International Affairs at Royan Institute, the therapy is designed to reduce inflammation, support cartilage regeneration, and improve joint function in patients suffering from osteoarthritis.

"The introduction of innovative cell-based therapies requires a scientific and evidence-based approach to ensure their appropriate integration into clinical practice," Lotfipanah said, adding that greater awareness among physicians and healthcare providers would facilitate broader adoption of regenerative medicine technologies.

WhartoCell is an allogeneic stem cell therapy derived from Wharton's jelly of the neonatal umbilical cord. The mesenchymal stem cells used in the product possess anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties while supporting tissue repair and regeneration.

One of the product's distinguishing features is that it does not require genetic matching (HLA matching) between donor and recipient, allowing physicians to administer the treatment without lengthy preparation procedures. As an off-the-shelf therapy, it is expected to improve patient access to advanced regenerative treatments.

According to Royan Institute, the product is manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, with quality and safety monitored throughout the production process.

Although initially approved for osteoarthritis, researchers say the technology may have broader applications in regenerative medicine, including cartilage repair, tendon and ligament injuries, bone fracture healing, avascular necrosis (AVN), and the management of inflammatory joint disorders.

Lotfipanah said the product also represents an important achievement in the development of indigenous biotechnology, reducing dependence on imported therapeutic products while expanding access for healthcare providers across the country.

He noted that Royan Institute plans to increase scientific communication surrounding WhartoCell through specialized workshops, educational programs for physicians and patients, and scientific meetings, including activities alongside the upcoming 27th International Royan Congress.

Established as one of Iran's leading centers for stem cell research and regenerative medicine, Royan Institute has developed several advanced cell-based therapeutic technologies over the past two decades as part of the country's growing biotechnology sector.