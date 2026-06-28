IRGC vows tougher response after destroying 8 US infrastructures in Kuwait, Bahrain

TABNAK, Jun. 28 - The IRGC said they fired ballistic missiles and drones at eight key U.S. military targets in Kuwait and Bahrain early Sunday, destroying infrastructure in retaliation for American strikes on Iranian coastal posts.

In a statement issued early on Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its naval and aerospace forces carried out a joint operation between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., destroying key infrastructure belonging to the "child-killing American army."

The operation was a direct response to U.S. strikes on five Iranian coastal posts earlier that night, which the IRGC said came after its naval forces confronted a rogue vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC warned that violations of the ceasefire run counter to Clause 1 of the Islamabad MoU and would lead to a complete halt of the diplomatic process. "Let the enemy know that breaching the ceasefire is contrary to Article 1 of the Islamabad memorandum and will result in the total suspension of all processes," the statement said.

The IRGC also signalled a tougher posture on strait enforcement. "From now on, rogue ships will be dealt with more forcefully than before, and any aggression by the enemy under any pretext, even if, like last night and tonight, the attacks target low-value objectives, will meet a crushing response."