Iran rejects anti-Iran IAEA Board resolution as illegal

TABNAK, Nov. 21 - Iran condemned a resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, calling the measure “illegal and unjustified.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the resolution, drafted by France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States and approved 19–3 with 12 abstentions, sought to pressure Tehran by demanding it “without delay” account for its enriched uranium stocks and facilities damaged in the June attacks by the United States and Israel.

The ministry said Thursday that the text ignored Iran’s longstanding cooperation with the agency.

The statement said the United States and the European Troika were “misusing” the agency to ratchet up pressure on Tehran.

According to the ministry, nearly half of the IAEA member states rejected the measure, including two permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The ministry said the resolution contravened core principles of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which permits member states to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

It added that the Board of Governors had no authority to restore expired UN Security Council resolutions and labeling the actions of Washington and its European partners as indicative of "bad faith" and irresponsible behavior.

The ministry warned that repeating such actions could create legal ambiguity, deepen rifts among international bodies, and weaken the broader non-proliferation system.

It said efforts by the United States and the European trio to revive the old resolutions would undermine the credibility of international organizations.

The ministry also said the resolution failed to acknowledge that the US-Israeli military attacks were the reason IAEA inspections in Iran stopped.

It reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, and argued that Israel and its undeclared nuclear arsenal pose the primary threat to global security.

The ministry said the United States and the three European governments were complicit in Israel’s regional atrocities because they ignore the threat posed by the Israeli regime while accusing Iran of wrongdoing over its peaceful nuclear programme.

It said Iran will take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights and interests regarding civilian nuclear energy.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the resolution represented a blatant misuse of international organizations.

He called the measure “irresponsible,” a breach of international law, and damaging to the agency’s credibility.

Baqaei criticized the resolution for ignoring the US-Israeli aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which disrupted inspections at the targeted sites.

He said the resolution lacked strong support among IAEA members and reflected divisions within the board.

Baqaei added that Western powers were not genuinely pursuing diplomacy, warning that their actions further reduce trust in the agency.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran had notified the IAEA chief that Tehran was cancelling the Cairo agreement, which had been signed in September to facilitate inspections after the US-Israeli aggression.

Tehran has strongly criticized the IAEA’s behavior under its incumbent chief, Rafael Grossi, especially his failure to even condemn the US-Israeli attacks.