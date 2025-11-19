home » international
105Hits
=

Claims on halting uranium enrichment 'completely fabricated': Informed source

TABNAK, Nov. 19 - An Iranian informed source strongly dismissed the news of Iran's reviewing of a halt to uranium enrichment as 'completely fabricated'.
News ID: 6950
Publish Date: 19 November 2025
Claims on halting uranium enrichment 'completely fabricated': Informed source

Strongly rejecting the claim made by some regional channels and media outlets, the informed source stated that these claims are completely fake, fabricted, distorted and part of a psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"There has been no discussion or consideration of halting uranium enrichment at any level, and Iran’s nuclear policy continues in accordance with the international laws, the Islamic Establishment’s macro strategies, and also the national interests," the source said. 

"Foreign parties and some media outlets are trying to influence the political atmosphere of the country while Iran's nuclear program is continuing in accordance with the legal procedures and frameworks, and no changes have been made to its principles," the informed source added, according to MNA.

"The release of such fake news is aimed at creating a rift in Iran’s strategic decisions and is fundamentally incorrect," the source continued. 

Tags
enrichment program iran nuclear program
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran not to engage with IAEA on bombed sites, never accept zero enrichment
Claims on halting uranium enrichment 'completely fabricated': Informed source
Ex-IAEA official criticizes Iranian officials' explanation about fate of 60% enriched uranium
Iran frees Marshal-flagged oil tanker Talara
Muscat likely to continue mediation between Iran, US
China determined to boost comprehensive strategic ties with Iran
Iran condemns US resolution on Gaza
Iran ready to consider Russia, China plan for IAEA coop.
Iran is second world power in stem cells storage
Caspian coastal governors meet in Iran
Considerable growth reported in rail cargo transportation
Iran, Pakistan discuss plans to boost ties
Araghchi, Lavrov discuss regional issues, IAEA ahead of BoG meeting
Senior adviser to to Leader calls on Trump to pursue respectful diplomacy
Armed Forces capacities can help to tackle country's problems: Pezeshkian