Claims on halting uranium enrichment 'completely fabricated': Informed source

TABNAK, Nov. 19 - An Iranian informed source strongly dismissed the news of Iran's reviewing of a halt to uranium enrichment as 'completely fabricated'.

Strongly rejecting the claim made by some regional channels and media outlets, the informed source stated that these claims are completely fake, fabricted, distorted and part of a psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"There has been no discussion or consideration of halting uranium enrichment at any level, and Iran’s nuclear policy continues in accordance with the international laws, the Islamic Establishment’s macro strategies, and also the national interests," the source said.

"Foreign parties and some media outlets are trying to influence the political atmosphere of the country while Iran's nuclear program is continuing in accordance with the legal procedures and frameworks, and no changes have been made to its principles," the informed source added, according to MNA.

"The release of such fake news is aimed at creating a rift in Iran’s strategic decisions and is fundamentally incorrect," the source continued.