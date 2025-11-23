home » international
76Hits
=

Elit forest fire under control says official

TABNAK, Nov. 23 - Head of the Iranian Crisis Management Organization Hossein Sajedi said the fire in Elit forest in the northern province of Mazandaran is now under control.
News ID: 6960
Publish Date: 23 November 2025
Elit forest fire under control says official

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Sajedi said plans have been implemented to control and extinguish the fire in Elit forest based on expert assessment which have fortunately achieved significant success.

Meanwhile, Governor of Mazandaran Mahdi Younesi said that the operation to control the fire in Elit forests is still ongoing.

Due to the topography, climate changes, and drought, the number of teams were increased to 40, he added.

He noted that 520 personnel, along with eight helicopters and two Ilyushin aircraft, are actively operating in the area.

Elit forests in Marzanabad caught fire twice. The first time, the fire occurred on November 1, 2025, and was eventually extinguished after several days of efforts by emergency forces. And, the second time, the fire broke out on November 15. By deployment of three helicopters and the efforts of emergency teams and local people, a significant portion of the fire in these forests has been contained; however, a small area is still burning.

Tags
iran Mazandaran Province Elit Forest fire
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran gateway for transiting goods between China, Europe
Iran, Russia serious in pursuing nuclear coop.
Elit forest fire under control says official
Iran approves $485M in foreign investment projects
BRICS, SCO, EAEU membership major economic opportunities for Iran
Araghchi to visit Oman, the Netherlands
Iran rejects anti-Iran IAEA Board resolution as illegal
Leader thanks Iranian woman athlete for her efforts in ISG
Iran open to ‘fair, balanced’ nuclear deal: Iran FM
Araghchi reacts to IAEA BoG anti-Iran resolution
Anti-Iran resolution passed at IAEA BoG
Iran not to engage with IAEA on bombed sites, never accept zero enrichment
Claims on halting uranium enrichment 'completely fabricated': Informed source
Ex-IAEA official criticizes Iranian officials' explanation about fate of 60% enriched uranium
Iran frees Marshal-flagged oil tanker Talara