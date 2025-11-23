Elit forest fire under control says official

TABNAK, Nov. 23 - Head of the Iranian Crisis Management Organization Hossein Sajedi said the fire in Elit forest in the northern province of Mazandaran is now under control.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Sajedi said plans have been implemented to control and extinguish the fire in Elit forest based on expert assessment which have fortunately achieved significant success.

Meanwhile, Governor of Mazandaran Mahdi Younesi said that the operation to control the fire in Elit forests is still ongoing.

Due to the topography, climate changes, and drought, the number of teams were increased to 40, he added.

He noted that 520 personnel, along with eight helicopters and two Ilyushin aircraft, are actively operating in the area.

Elit forests in Marzanabad caught fire twice. The first time, the fire occurred on November 1, 2025, and was eventually extinguished after several days of efforts by emergency forces. And, the second time, the fire broke out on November 15. By deployment of three helicopters and the efforts of emergency teams and local people, a significant portion of the fire in these forests has been contained; however, a small area is still burning.