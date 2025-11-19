home » international
Muscat likely to continue mediation between Iran, US

TABNAK, Nov. 19 - An official in Oman’s Foreign Ministry says Muscat is likely to carry on mediation between Iran and the US with the aim to complete the indirect talks between the two sides.
Publish Date: 19 November 2025
Iranian and Omani foreign ministries are always in contact with each other, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hashel Al-Maskari, the head of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) Department of Oman’s Foreign Ministry told IRNA adding that the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington will continue with Muscat’s mediation whenever an opportunity arises.

He said the Oman believes in the principle of dialogue and establishing security in the region.

Iran and Oman enjoy long-standing relations which are not only beneficial to the two sides but also to the entire region, he stated.

Oman does not imitate others with regard to maintaining its relations and primarily considers its own interests, then the interests of the GCC, and in turn, the interests of the region, Al-Maskari noted.

He went on to say that Oman’s foreign policy is based on the principle of positive neutrality and extending a hand of friendship to countries in the region and the world.

Oman’s policy is transparent and centered on dialogue instead of confrontation; an approach that has in some cases caused problems for the country, he reiterated.

Oman iran Iran US talks
