China determined to boost comprehensive strategic ties with Iran

TABNAK, Nov. 19 - Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Cong Peiwu says China is determined to advance its comprehensive strategic relations with Iran over the long term and contribute to building justice-based structures in the international system.

The ambassador outlined the five-year development plans China has implemented since 1953, highlighting the governance approach embedded within them.

He noted that China has completed 14 such plans so far, with the 15th set to begin in 2026, as the country continues to focus on achieving socialist social modernization.

Next year also marks the 55th year of diplomatic relations between Iran and China, Cong added, stressing that Beijing is ready to work closely with Tehran to advance the development of both countries and deepen mutual cooperation.

“The Chinese side is willing to work together with the Iranian side to put the important consensus reached between the two presidents into action, promote the development of both countries as partners, deepen mutual cooperation, and advance the China–Iran comprehensive strategic partnership in a stable and long-term manner,” he said.

Cong also expressed China’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Iran and share experience in state governance and administration, according to IRNA.

He said that through its cooperation with Tehran, Beijing aims to help promote more just and rational structures in the international system and contribute both wisdom and capacity toward regional peace and global prosperity.