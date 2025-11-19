home » international
75Hits
=

China determined to boost comprehensive strategic ties with Iran

TABNAK, Nov. 19 - Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Cong Peiwu says China is determined to advance its comprehensive strategic relations with Iran over the long term and contribute to building justice-based structures in the international system.
News ID: 6946
Publish Date: 19 November 2025
China determined to boost comprehensive strategic ties with Iran

The ambassador outlined the five-year development plans China has implemented since 1953, highlighting the governance approach embedded within them.

He noted that China has completed 14 such plans so far, with the 15th set to begin in 2026, as the country continues to focus on achieving socialist social modernization.

Next year also marks the 55th year of diplomatic relations between Iran and China, Cong added, stressing that Beijing is ready to work closely with Tehran to advance the development of both countries and deepen mutual cooperation.

“The Chinese side is willing to work together with the Iranian side to put the important consensus reached between the two presidents into action, promote the development of both countries as partners, deepen mutual cooperation, and advance the China–Iran comprehensive strategic partnership in a stable and long-term manner,” he said.

Cong also expressed China’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Iran and share experience in state governance and administration, according to IRNA.

He said that through its cooperation with Tehran, Beijing aims to help promote more just and rational structures in the international system and contribute both wisdom and capacity toward regional peace and global prosperity.

Tags
Iran China ties iran Cong Peiwu
Back To Top
Your Comment
Ex-IAEA official criticizes Iranian officials' explanation about fate of 60% enriched uranium
Iran frees Marshal-flagged oil tanker Talara
Muscat likely to continue mediation between Iran, US
China determined to boost comprehensive strategic ties with Iran
Iran condemns US resolution on Gaza
Iran ready to consider Russia, China plan for IAEA coop.
Iran is second world power in stem cells storage
Caspian coastal governors meet in Iran
Considerable growth reported in rail cargo transportation
Iran, Pakistan discuss plans to boost ties
Araghchi, Lavrov discuss regional issues, IAEA ahead of BoG meeting
Senior adviser to to Leader calls on Trump to pursue respectful diplomacy
Armed Forces capacities can help to tackle country's problems: Pezeshkian
Iran to respond to potential IAEA resolution with foreign policy re-evaluation
Talks meaningless under coercion: Gov. spokesperson