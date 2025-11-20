home » international
66Hits
=

Araghchi reacts to IAEA BoG anti-Iran resolution

TABNAK, Nov. 20 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reacted to the passing of the anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors drafted by the US and three European states, saying that Cairo Agreement is over.
News ID: 6953
Publish Date: 20 November 2025
Araghchi reacts to IAEA BoG anti-Iran resolution

In a post on his X account on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat reacted to the illegal and unjustified action of three European countries and the United States in drafting an anti-Iranian resolution to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA BoG), saying that the Cairo agreement between Iran and the IAEA has officially ended, MNA reported. 

Iran had already warned against the passing of the resolution.

Yesterday, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed that the Agency's inspectors have returned to Iran and have done inspections at facilities not affected by the June attacks.

Iran has said that the IAEA inspections were continuing their operation at the non-bombed sites.

"By taking this action and ignoring Iran's interactions and goodwill, these countries are invalidating Agency and its independence and disrupting the process of interactions and cooperation between the Agency and Iran," Araghchi added in his Thursday post, which is written in the Farsi language. 

"Although the Cairo Agreement was no longer a basis for Iran-IAEA safeguards relations after the illegal action of three European countries in the UN Security Council to re-impose the cancelled Security Council resolutions, today it was announced in an official letter to the IAEA Director General that this agreement is no longer valid and is considered terminated," the Iranian minister concluded.

Tags
Abbas Araghchi IAEA-Iran Cairo agreement anti-Iran resolution
Back To Top
Your Comment
Araghchi reacts to IAEA BoG anti-Iran resolution
Anti-Iran resolution passed at IAEA BoG
Iran not to engage with IAEA on bombed sites, never accept zero enrichment
Claims on halting uranium enrichment 'completely fabricated': Informed source
Ex-IAEA official criticizes Iranian officials' explanation about fate of 60% enriched uranium
Iran frees Marshal-flagged oil tanker Talara
Muscat likely to continue mediation between Iran, US
China determined to boost comprehensive strategic ties with Iran
Iran condemns US resolution on Gaza
Iran ready to consider Russia, China plan for IAEA coop.
Iran is second world power in stem cells storage
Caspian coastal governors meet in Iran
Considerable growth reported in rail cargo transportation
Iran, Pakistan discuss plans to boost ties
Araghchi, Lavrov discuss regional issues, IAEA ahead of BoG meeting