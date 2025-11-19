Iran condemns US resolution on Gaza

TABNAK, Nov. 19 - Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has strongly condemned the U.S. resolution on Gaza, reiterating that it must not undermine the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Iran warns U.S.-backed resolution on Gaza could be used to legitimize actions that violate Palestinian rights, including territorial integrity and self-governance, while diverting responsibility away from the UN and the Security Council’s core duties.

Iran’s response underscores its long-standing support for Palestinian self-determination, while criticizing international measures that may compromise the prospects of peace and justice for Palestinians.

Amir-Saeed Iravani, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN:

"The U.S. resolution should not be interpreted or implemented in a way that undermines the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the creation of an independent state."

He further emphasized that Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territory and its unity and territorial integrity must be preserved. Any actions of annexation, occupation, or forced displacement must be unequivocally rejected, and humanitarian aid should be distributed freely without any interference.

Iran's call for accountability: Iran demands that the perpetrators of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity in Gaza face prosecution.

Israeli disregard for UN rulings: Iran condemned Israel’s rejection of the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion on ending its illegal occupation and ceasing settlement activities.

Illegal settlements: The expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories continues to be a major concern, with 30,000 new units planned this year.

Ongoing Gaza blockade: Iran stresses the urgency of lifting the blockade and ensuring free and unimpeded humanitarian aid to Gaza.

International legal obligations: Iran argues that the international community must fulfill its legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibilities, ensuring justice for Gaza's victims and holding Israel accountable.

Despite the U.S. resolution passing with broad support for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid, concerns persist about its potential to legitimize Israeli actions in Gaza and undermine Palestinian rights.

The U.S. resolution, although aimed at halting violence, raises concerns in Tehran about a broader international strategy that may ultimately support Israel's claims over Palestinian land, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank.

The call for accountability for war crimes in Gaza is central to Iran's foreign policy. The country continues to emphasize the importance of international law and the role of global institutions like the UN in ensuring that justice is served, particularly after decades of Israeli impunity.

70,000 civilians have been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, since the escalation of the conflict.

30,000 new settlement units are planned for this year, deepening the illegal Israeli settlement network in Palestine.

Over 270 Palestinians were killed last month alone in Gaza, with many others wounded.