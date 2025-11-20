home » international
83Hits
=

Anti-Iran resolution passed at IAEA BoG

TABNAK, Nov. 20 -The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday approved a Western-Israeli-backed resolution against Iran.
News ID: 6952
Publish Date: 20 November 2025

Anti-Iran resolution passed at IAEA BoG

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday approved a Western-Israeli-backed resolution against Iran, pushed forward by the three European countries and the United States, despite Tehran’s continued cooperation with the Agency.

The resolution was passed on Thursday with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 against, without acknowledging Iran’s consistent cooperation with the IAEA and Tehran was accused of failing to comply with its safeguards obligations.

Based on the recent report by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the document stresses the need for the Agency’s immediate access to precise information about Iran’s declared nuclear material stockpiles.

The resolution marks a renewed political pressure campaign by the Western–Israeli axis aimed at undermining Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. It also represents the seventh such resolution since the closure of the PMD case in 2015.

Iran maintains that all its nuclear activities, including uranium enrichment, are peaceful and fully under IAEA safeguards. 

Tags
iran IAEA board of governors anti-Iran resolution
Back To Top
Your Comment
Araghchi reacts to IAEA BoG anti-Iran resolution
Anti-Iran resolution passed at IAEA BoG
Iran not to engage with IAEA on bombed sites, never accept zero enrichment
Claims on halting uranium enrichment 'completely fabricated': Informed source
Ex-IAEA official criticizes Iranian officials' explanation about fate of 60% enriched uranium
Iran frees Marshal-flagged oil tanker Talara
Muscat likely to continue mediation between Iran, US
China determined to boost comprehensive strategic ties with Iran
Iran condemns US resolution on Gaza
Iran ready to consider Russia, China plan for IAEA coop.
Iran is second world power in stem cells storage
Caspian coastal governors meet in Iran
Considerable growth reported in rail cargo transportation
Iran, Pakistan discuss plans to boost ties
Araghchi, Lavrov discuss regional issues, IAEA ahead of BoG meeting