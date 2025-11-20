Anti-Iran resolution passed at IAEA BoG

TABNAK, Nov. 20 -The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday approved a Western-Israeli-backed resolution against Iran.

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday approved a Western-Israeli-backed resolution against Iran, pushed forward by the three European countries and the United States, despite Tehran’s continued cooperation with the Agency.

The resolution was passed on Thursday with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 against, without acknowledging Iran’s consistent cooperation with the IAEA and Tehran was accused of failing to comply with its safeguards obligations.

Based on the recent report by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the document stresses the need for the Agency’s immediate access to precise information about Iran’s declared nuclear material stockpiles.

The resolution marks a renewed political pressure campaign by the Western–Israeli axis aimed at undermining Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. It also represents the seventh such resolution since the closure of the PMD case in 2015.

Iran maintains that all its nuclear activities, including uranium enrichment, are peaceful and fully under IAEA safeguards.