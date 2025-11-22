home » international
BRICS, SCO, EAEU membership major economic opportunities for Iran

TABNAK, Nov. 22 - President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran’s active participation in BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union is creating significant economic opportunities, including expanded regional markets for traders and investors.
Publish Date: 22 November 2025
Speaking at an annual conference on Iranian capital market, titled “Resilience, Innovation, Growth,” Pezeshkian referred to Iran’s active presence in BRICS, the SCO, and the EAEU, saying these diplomatic engagements have led to the strengthening of constructive relations with the neighboring countries.

He noted that this process is being reinforced day by day so that Iran can facilitate economic activity and support investors’ work, Tasnim reported.

A large market is taking shape thanks to diplomatic interactions, and Iran is inviting figures from other countries so that Iranian traders and economic actors can play a targeted role in the country’s economic growth and development, the president said at the conference, held in Tehran on Saturday.

Pezeshkian also emphasized that the administration must take effective steps to facilitate commercial and economic activities, saying the officials are working to improve efficiency and prevent budget deficits.

The president also stressed the need for alignment between government revenue and budget allocations and said that with ongoing economic meetings this year, the cabinet aims to bring spending under control.

Masoud Pezeshkain Iran economy SCO members BRICS
