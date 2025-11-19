home » international
Iran frees Marshal-flagged oil tanker Talara

TABNAK, Nov. 19 - Iran has released the Marshall Islands-flagged product tanker Talara and all 21 crew Western media outlets have claimed.
The vessel’s operator Columbia Shipmanagement said on Wednesday, days after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy confirmed it had seized the ship off the country’s southern coast.

"We have informed their families, and the vessel is now free to resume normal operations," Reuters quoted the manager as saying, MNA reported.

The IRGC said on Saturday that its naval units intercepted the tanker near the Makran coast under a judicial order to confiscate its cargo. Local Iranian media quoted sources saying the vessel carried about 30,000 tons of petrochemical products owned by Iran that were being transferred illegally to Singapore.

