Iran ready to consider Russia, China plan for IAEA coop.

TABNAK, Nov. 18 - The Leader's advisor said that Tehran is ready to consider Russia and China's plan to resume cooperation with theIAEA.

Kamal Kharrazi, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has said that Tehran is ready to consider Russia and China's plan to resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Kamal Kharrazi, who is also the head of the Tehran-based Strategic Council for Foreign Relations, said in an interview that Iran has expressed its readiness to consider mediation by Russia and China in order to revive Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA.

RIA Novosti reported that Kharrazi, in an exclusive interview with that Russian media outlet, said in response to whether Iran sees Russia and China as possible mediators for reaching a new framework for cooperation between Tehran and the Agency that, "Yes. If such a plan is proposed, we will consider it."

In relevant remarks, Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation with Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, on Monday afternoon, to discuss the latest bilateral, regional and international developments, Tasnim reported.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued cooperation with the IAEA and rejecting the alleged snapbacks of some Western countries, Araghchi stated that the Agency must remain neutral and refrain from actions that would lead to escalated tension.

Referring to the upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, the two sides also agreed to coordinate positions and cooperation, while emphasizing the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.