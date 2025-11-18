Caspian coastal governors meet in Iran

TABNAK, Nov. 18 - Iran hosted the first summit of governors from Caspian coastal provinces, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation

Iran hosted the first summit of governors from Caspian coastal provinces, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation, expand economic ties, and protect the environment of the world’s largest enclosed body of water. Officials highlighted the Caspian’s role as both an energy hub and a transit corridor, linking North-South and East-West routes.

The two‑day summit opened Tuesday in Rasht, Iran, under the slogan “Caspian: Bridge of Friendship and Regional Development.”

Delegations from Russia (Astrakhan, Dagestan, Kalmykia), Azerbaijan (Baku, Lankaran, Sumqayit), Kazakhstan (Mangystau, Atyrau), Turkmenistan (Balkan), and five Iranian provinces joined.

Senior officials, ambassadors from Caspian states, Iranian ministers of foreign affairs, economy, transport, and culture, as well as the ECO secretary‑general, attended.



The agenda includes three panels:

Economy: investment, trade, agriculture, tourism.

Transit: North-South corridor, maritime, rail, and customs cooperation.

Environment: ecosystem restoration, wetlands protection, fisheries, and green economy.



Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi emphasized the importance of scientific management in combating illegal fishing and rebuilding fish stocks.

He called the Caspian a major energy axis, with oil and gas reserves offering opportunities for economic growth and infrastructure development.

Gharibabadi highlighted the strategic role of commercial ports, saying the Caspian is a natural intersection of transit routes.

He added that cooperation among provinces could create a secure, efficient network for goods and passenger transit, while the region’s cultural diversity provides a foundation for tourism and cultural exchange.





The summit seeks to lay the groundwork for joint projects, cross‑investment, and sustainable development, positioning the Caspian as a hub for energy, trade, and cultural connectivity