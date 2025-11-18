Iran is second world power in stem cells storage

TABNAK, Nov. 18 - The CEO of Royan Stem Cells Company has stressed that despite widespread sanctions and infrastructure challenges, Iran ranked second in the world in the global classification of umbilical cord blood stem cell storage.

Morteza Zarabi said The Royan Cord Blood Stem Cell Storage Center has been able to enhance its position on a global level based on the volume of stored samples and the scope of international commercial activities; an achievement that has been achieved under severe sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that Iran is now among the three leading countries in the Middle East in this field, adding that the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iran are active and reputable centers in the region in the field of stem cells, and Iran has the upper hand in many indicators.