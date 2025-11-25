home » international
Talks with Iran’s security chief ‘frank, constructive’: Pakistani official

TABNAK, Nov. 25 -  Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, has described his talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani as “detailed,” “frank,” and “very constructive.”
News ID: 6967
Publish Date: 25 November 2025
Speaking to IRNA in Islamabad on Tuesday, Dar talked about his meeting with Larijani, adding, “I had detailed and frank discussions with my brother regarding the regional and international issues we face, and I am very pleased with his visit to Pakistan.”

Dar emphasized, “We maintain a close cooperation with high-ranking Iranian officials, and today’s discussions were very constructive.”

He referred to the recent high-level meetings between senior officials from both Iran and Pakistan, adding, “It is an honor for us to meet with Iranian officials who have played significant roles in governing their country for many years.”

Also, Larijani told, “We discussed our bilateral relations, the progress made in the economic field, and ways to further strengthen this cooperation, as well as regional issues.”

He noted, “We addressed regional matters, and during our consultations with our Pakistani brothers, they shared their perspectives on international developments.”

