New vessels to join Iran’s naval fleet

TABNAK, Nov. 25 - The commander of the Iranian Navy announced that new vessels will soon be added to the fleet to strengthen the country’s operational presence and security missions in oceanic waters.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the Navy needs to possess the equipment necessary for long-term and sustained operations in the oceans.

He stated that in the coming days, several new vessels will join the naval fleet, enabling the Navy to maintain a strong and effective presence in oceanic regions while safeguarding economic security and shipping routes and taking part in the international events.

He noted that Iran’s presence in the oceans “may not be pleasant to many,” but emphasized that such missions are among the duties assigned to the Navy, Tasnim reported.

The Navy has achieved real-time communication and information exchange with all maritime security centers around the Indian Ocean and can quickly deploy to any area should those centers require assistance, Rear Admiral Irani explained.

Asked about the Navy’s defensive capability and readiness against enemy aggression, the commander said two naval flotillas are currently deployed simultaneously in oceanic waters, while two additional flotillas are preparing for deployment. He added that Iranian naval groups operate in very distant seas, including waters near South Africa.

Alongside these missions, the Navy also carries out security operations, escorting hundreds of vessels to ensure the continuity of the country’s economic lifeline, he stated.