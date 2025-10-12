home » international
Iran, China sign wastewater coop. MoU

TABNAK, Oct. 12 - Iran’s National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Center for Economic and Trade Exchanges to develop wastewater infrastructure projects in Iran.
Publish Date: 12 October 2025
The agreement falls under the broader 25-year strategic cooperation pact between the two countries and leverages the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Hashem Amini, CEO of Iran’s Water and Wastewater Company, said the partnership marks a major step toward attracting foreign investment and transferring advanced technologies into Iran’s water sector. He emphasized that the collaboration will focus on wastewater treatment projects in five provinces, Khuzestan, Golestan, Mazandaran, Gilan, and Isfahan, pending final approval by the Iran-China joint credit committee.

Once approved, Chinese companies will lead the design, construction, and operation of wastewater treatment plants, with Iranian experts providing technical oversight. In addition to infrastructure development, the agreement includes training Iranian personnel, localizing smart technologies, and enhancing the technical skills of domestic specialists.

The deal reflects Iran’s push to modernize critical infrastructure while deepening its strategic ties with China amid ongoing Western sanctions. It also signals growing regional cooperation through platforms like the SCO, where both countries are active members.

