Iran backs any Palestinian-backed initiative to end Israeli genocide: Parliament speaker

TABNAK, Oct. 12 - Ghalibaf described the Gaza ceasefire as a major defeat for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plots to recover from the setbacks of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the Islamic Republic supports any Palestinian-endorsed initiative aimed at ending Israeli war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

“In the first place, I emphasize that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any initiative to end war crimes and genocide in Gaza that is supported by the people of Palestine,” Ghalibaf said in a speech before Parliament on Sunday.

He stressed that ending the Israeli aggression and occupation of Gaza, lifting the siege, reopening crossings, and allowing the free entry of food, medicine, and other essential goods are among the urgent demands of the Palestinian people and resistance groups, and are fully backed by Tehran.

The speaker added that Parliament has, over the past two years, worked closely with the parliaments of Muslim and other countries to help establish a ceasefire and stop the Israeli bloodshed in Gaza.

Ghalibaf described the Gaza ceasefire as a major defeat for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plots to recover from the setbacks of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

“Netanyahu sought to restore the lost sense of security among the occupiers by declaring clear objectives such as eliminating Hamas, freeing captives by force, and depopulating Gaza,” he said.

“After two years of genocide, famine, and the killing of women and children, the steadfastness of the people of Gaza and the support of the Axis of Resistance forced the world to rise against these 21st-century Nazis,” he said, adding that the United States and Israel were ultimately forced to accept a ceasefire that failed to achieve any of their declared goals.

“The undeniable reality today is that despite the heavy human cost, not only the Palestinian nation has imposed its demands on the criminal regime, but the Israelis have become some of the most hated people in the world,” he said.

Ghalibaf declared that the world has entered an irreversible era of awakening, where “Israeli criminals are isolated and despised, while Palestine stands proud and free.”

He called on governments, international courts, and judicial bodies to prosecute Israeli leaders and those responsible for war crimes in Gaza.

Paying tribute to fallen resistance leaders, Ghalibaf concluded, “I salute all the martyrs of the resistance, including Martyr Yahya Sinwar, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who gave their lives to drive back the Zionist enemy.”