TABNAK, Oct. 12 - An American media outlet claims that Washington has invited Iran to attend the upcoming Gaza peace summit in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

US invites Iran to Gaza peace summit led by Trump in Egypt: unconfirmed report

Axios, citing a source, claimed that the United States has invited Iran to participate in the peace summit aimed at ending the Gaza war, scheduled to be held on Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Earlier, the Egyptian Presidency announced that the city of Sharm El-Sheikh will host the Peace Summit on Monday, co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries.

According to the statement from Egypt’s Presidency, the goal of the summit is to end the war in the Gaza Strip, strengthen efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and launch a new era of regional security and stability.

Previously, the Egyptian Presidential Office, quoting President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, announced that Egypt would later host an international conference focused on improving conditions and initiating the early reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Indirect talks between Palestinian and Israeli delegations on a possible ceasefire in Gaza began in Sharm El-Sheikh last Monday.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, officially announced on Thursday that it had reached an agreement to end the war in Gaza and exchange prisoners.