Iran urges for dialogue between Pakistan, Afghanistan

TABNAK, Oct. 12 - Iran called for dialogue and restraint to prevent escalation of tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has expressed concern over the recent developments between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On Sunday, he emphasized the necessity of mutual respect for the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of both countries.

The spokesperson called for restraint and the immediate initiation of dialogue between the two parties to reduce tensions and resolve disputes through diplomacy.

Baghaei highlighted that Iran places fundamental importance on maintaining peace and stability in the surrounding environment. He reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to assist in alleviating tensions between the neighboring Muslim countries.

Recent weeks have seen heightened tensions, with border clashes and mutual accusations of cross-border attacks leading to casualties. The resurgence of militant groups and the influx of refugees have further complicated the situation.