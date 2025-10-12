Araghchi talks of Iran's attitude towards nuclear issue, coop. with IAEA, Gaza truce

TABNAK, Oct. 12 - Abbas Araghchi explained Tehran's stance on the current level of relations with the West, the nuclear issue and negotiations surrounding it, and cooperation with the IAEA.

Speaking in a televised interview on Saturday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, referring to the truce in Gaza, stated that Tehran has always supported any plan that leads to stopping the genocide in Gaza and it has repeatedly emphasized in international forums that serious actions must be taken to halt these crimes.

He continued that there is no trust in the Zionist regime, and it is natural that Iran has issued the necessary warnings about this issue and will continue to do so.

The Foreign Minister added that currently, the first phase of the ceasefire has been implemented, but it should be noted that more than 50 percent of Gaza’s territory is still under Israeli occupation, and there are doubts as to whether this regime will fully withdraw or not.

Regarding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement on the Gaza ceasefire, Araghchi said, “It is not a moderate stance, but a realistic one. We support stopping the genocide, providing aid to the people of Gaza, and ensuring their rights are upheld.”

“This position is realistic,” he underlined, adding, “We also issue warnings regarding the tricks and betrayals of the Zionist regime, concerning any agreement in the past and those currently in place. There are aspects of the existing plan that give us these warnings.”

He stated that Trump’s interpretation of the Foreign Ministry’s statement is his own. "No negotiations or messages with the United States have been exchanged.”

Araghchi noted, “At various points in the past, the US tried to combine different issues together, but we have always firmly stated that Iran’s negotiations are solely on the nuclear issue, and we have never negotiated with Americans or any other party on any other matter, especially regarding the resistance.”

Referring to Donald Trump’s recent remarks about Iran joining the Abraham Accords, the Foreign Minister said, “Trump usually expresses what he wants to achieve in various ways, but the foundation of the Abraham Accords is fundamentally treacherous and has no alignment with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution or the Iranian nation; therefore, such an event will never happen.”

Araghchi added, "The current US administration has repeatedly shown that its positions and claims change constantly. This was fully experienced in negotiations with Iran. Regarding Gaza, whether in Trump’s statements or in the plan they presented, promises were made, but there is serious doubt. Whenever I speak with foreign officials, many regional foreign ministers express skepticism. All regional officials and those involved in ceasefire negotiations—resistance forces and others—only speak of the first phase, and it is clear that after this phase ends, tougher stages will come, revealing that American and Western officials are not committed.”

Regarding the snapback mechanism and messages from European countries to Iran about the negotiations, he said, “We have always stated that we do not accept a comprehensive agreement because a comprehensive agreement is the result of comprehensive negotiations, which we have never had. Negotiations will only be about Iran’s nuclear program.”

"The three European countries should explain why we should negotiate with them. We had an agreement, the US withdrew, and we reacted to the violations of the three countries. The only tool they had, they used, knowing that if they did, Europe would no longer have a role. When they say they are ready to start negotiations, we do not know why we should negotiate with them, what actions they can take, and what benefit such negotiations would have.”

“We see no grounds for negotiation with these three countries now, and the concept of ‘the trioka’ is not relevant to us. We deal with European countries and manage our relations with them based on Iran’s interests.", Mehr reported.

Araghchi continued regarding contact with Witkoff, “What I rejected was in response to an Arab newspaper about a supposed phone call between me and Witkoff, which I rejected, and I reject it now as well. We have never had a phone call, but messages are exchanged through intermediary countries.”

Regarding the Americans’ position on the snapback, he clarified, “The US position was that if Iran handed over the 60% enriched material, they would postpone the snapback for six months. This was an excessive demand, and that’s why the New York negotiations did not succeed.”

About Witkoff not attending the planned meeting, he said, “This request came from the Americans, and Mr. Witkoff sent a message. Our response was that we were ready, provided the European countries also joined. So, we said we are ready to negotiate around one table; we set the condition, but he did not attend. Witkoff insisted that before negotiations start, we accept their condition, which we did not.”

“In New York, to leave no excuses, we implemented the Cairo agreement and made reasonable proposals, which Macron announced were reasonable. So we did everything possible without compromising Iran’s interests. They have no excuses to claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran did nothing.”

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that if the Americans want to return to negotiations, their proposals should be based on mutual interests, reasonable, balanced, and logical.

“We will not give up Iran’s enrichment rights, but if they want clarification, we are ready to examine it. If the other side respects our rights and presents proposals based on a balanced formula, we will review them.”

Referring to the Cairo agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he noted, “The Cairo agreement is currently suspended. The reason we reached an agreement with the Agency was due to changes on the ground. With the actions of the three European countries, this agreement has lost its effectiveness. Any request from the Agency will go to the Supreme National Security Council according to law, and decisions will be made.”

Regarding the Tehran research reactor, he said, “It produces isotopic and nuclear medicine, and its fuel stages need Agency supervision. Therefore, we cannot say our relations with the Agency will be completely severed.”

Araghchi emphasized, “If something benefits us, the Supreme National Security Council decides. Currently, the Cairo agreement is set aside, and Agency requests will be examined.”

On negotiations with Americans, he said, “Currently, no one has requested negotiations. Experiences over the past year, including with the US and Europe, clearly show the fate of negotiating with them.”

He added, “This does not mean that if a reasonable, fair, and balanced proposal is presented based on mutual respect and equality, we will not examine it. We will definitely review it and, if it serves the people’s interests, we will consider it.”