TABNAK, Oct. 11 - Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned U.S.destabilizing and interventionist military actions in the Caribbean and Latin America

Iran slams US military escalation in the Caribbean, Latin America

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned U.S.destabilizing and interventionist military actions in the Caribbean and Latin America, particularly against Venezuela, warning that Washington’s unilateralism threatens both regional and global peace.

The renewed U.S. military pressure on Venezuela, ranging from threats to sovereignty to attacks on civilian fishing vessels, raises fears of a wider escalation in Latin America and highlights Washington’s continued disregard for international law.

“The U.S. military’s provocative activities in the Caribbean and Latin America, especially recent moves against Venezuela, pose a threat to regional peace and security. America’s expansion of lawlessness and aggressive unilateralism endangers global stability.”

He described U.S. strikes on Venezuelan fishing boats and threats of force against the country’s sovereignty as a “clear violation of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.”

Iran urged the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General to urgently address the “dangerous situation” created by U.S. actions, Iran Press reported.

U.S.-Venezuela tensions have persisted for years, with Washington imposing sanctions, backing opposition groups, and conducting military maneuvers near Venezuelan waters.