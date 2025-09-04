Iran, UK discuss security misunderstandings

TABNAK, Sep. 04 - Iran’s Ambassador to Britain and the UK’s Minister of State for Security discussed enhancing bilateral engagement to address security affairs and resolve misunderstandings.

According to IRNA, on Wednesday, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s embassy in the United Kingdom shared a post on its X account stating, “Today, the Iranian Ambassador, H.E. Seyed Ali Mousavi, met with the Rt Hon Minister @DanJarvisMBE at the @ukhomeoffice.”

“They discussed ways and means of strengthening effective engagement, with the goal of addressing both sides’ security affairs and resolving misunderstandings,” it added.

The embassy further said, “In this context, Ambassador Mousavi expressed concerns about the possibility of false flag operations aimed at undermining bilateral relations between the two countries.”

“They also exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues, including consular and law enforcement matters,” it noted.