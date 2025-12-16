Iran, Belarus to boost coop. particularly in security affairs

TABNAK, Dec. 16 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Belarusian National Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich called for closer bilateral cooperation -particularly in security affairs, and reaffirmed their shared support for multilateralism and international law.

In a meeting in Minsk on Monday, Araqchi and Volfovich discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, stressing the importance of expanding cooperation in various areas, notably security and international security.

Volfovich highlighted the common positions of Iran and Belarus on the need to uphold the principles of international law and multilateralism as key pillars of global security. He also underlined the significance of mutual support between the two countries on issues of shared concern, especially within international organizations.

For his part, Araqchi described the strengthening of relations with like-minded and independent developing nations, including Belarus, as a central priority of Iran’s foreign policy, Tasnim reported.

He noted that several practical mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the effective implementation of agreements reached between Tehran and Minsk over the past two years.

Expressing optimism about the future of bilateral ties, the Iranian foreign minister identified security cooperation and coordination as an important area with strong potential to further advance relations.

The two officials also exchanged views on international developments, emphasizing the need for closer cooperation and coordination to counter growing lawlessness and the increasing disregard for the United Nations Charter and international law.

Araqchi further welcomed Belarus’s principled positions on international issues, praising Minsk for condemning recent military attacks by the US and the Israeli regime on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, as well as violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.