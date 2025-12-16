Iran, Russia discuss accelerating implementation of North-South Corridor

TABNAK, Dec. 16 - Ali Larijani has hosted Russian Deputy Prime Minister discussed accelerating the implementation of the International North-South Transport Corridor in Tehran today,

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has hosted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Saveliev for talks focused on accelerating the implementation of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Larijani and Saveliev held the talks in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Larijani said the Islamic Republic is fully determined to fulfill its commitments under the strategic project, stressing that all executive and institutional obstacles will be resolved in the near future.

He added that, following directives by President Masoud Pezeshkian, ownership of all lands located along the corridor’s route will be transferred to the Iranian administration within the next few months to ensure the project proceeds without disruption, IRNA reported.

Larijani and Saveliev underlined that the North-South Corridor forms part of a shared Iran-Russia strategy aimed at strengthening sustainable cooperation and establishing independent regional transit routes.

In this regard, the two sides agreed on the need for continuous high-level follow-ups and close coordination among relevant institutions in both countries.

The meeting was held in line with agreements reached between the presidents of Iran and Russia to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the development of the North-South Corridor.