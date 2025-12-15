Iran, Belarus have same stance on international issues

TABNAK, Dec. 15 - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed his thanks to Belarus for condemning US-Israeli aggression on Iranian soil, in June, highlighting that the two sides have the same stance on international issues

He made the remarks in a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Belarus Maxim Vladimirovich Ryzhenkov in Minsk on Monday, emphasizing that Iran and Belarus support each other when it comes to the issues of oppressive sanctions.

Iran and Belarus have established friendly relations based on the mutual respect, Iran’s top diplomat noted, stating that the two countries will continue this amicable relation stronger than before.

Turning to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, Araghchi hailed Belorussian government that condemned the attack, adding that Iran will use potentials and capacities existing in the two countries for advancing the interests of Iran and Belarus.

The visit of presidents of the two countries is a turning point in enhancing relations between Tehran and Mink, he said, adding that Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Commission Meeting was held last week which brought about the positive results.

Iran and Belarus have active presence in the international organizations including BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iranian foreign minister said, highlighting that the two countries have been subject to the unilateral US sanctions, Mehr reported.

Iran is hopeful that a bright and rosy future will await between Tehran and Belarus, Araghchi opined.