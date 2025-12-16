Iran invites senior trade officials from seven countries to Eurasia Expo

TABNAK, Dec. 16 - Senior trade and industry officials from seven countries have been invited to Iran to attend the fourth Eurasia Expo, scheduled to be held in Tehran in February, Iran’s ambassador to Russia says.

Kazem Jalali made the remarks on Monday in Moscow at a coordination meeting for the upcoming Eurasia Expo and the high-level Iran–Eurasia trade and economic cooperation meeting.

The meeting was attended by over 50 Russian economic activists, as well as Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar’s ambassador to Moscow.

Jalali announced that Iran has invited ministers and senior officials responsible for industry and trade from the five member states of the Eurasian Economic Union — Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan — as well as Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

He also invited Russian economic actors, representatives from other Eurasian countries, and Iran’s neighboring states to take part in the event.

Referring to the December 12 meeting between President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the Ashgabat summit, as well as Tuesday’s visit by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Moscow, Jalali described the talks as a sign of the two countries’ movement toward strengthening bilateral relations, according to IRNA.

He stressed the need for economic actors to play an active role in expanding trade exchanges.

The ambassador also highlighted Iran’s strategic steps to enhance relations with the Eurasian Economic Union through its observer membership, describing the implementation of a free trade agreement as the legal framework for expanding ties with the bloc’s five member states.