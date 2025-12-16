home » international
3 Iranian police officers killed in clashes with gunmen

TABNAK, Dec. 16 - Three Iranian law enforcement officers and one civilian were killed during an armed confrontation at a security checkpoint in Fahraj County, southeastern Iran, local authorities announced.
News ID: 7043
Publish Date: 16 December 2025
According to a statement released by the Public Relations Office of the Quds Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force, the incident occurred early on Monday when armed elements clashed with law enforcement forces at an inspection checkpoint located at the entrance of Fahraj County in Kerman Province.

The confrontation took place along the Zahedan-Fahraj road, resulting in the deaths of three members of Iran’s law enforcement forces and one ordinary civilian, Mehr reported.

Authorities said the case is currently under investigation by security and law enforcement agencies.

