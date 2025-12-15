No IAEA inspectors in Iran, says Iranian AEOI spokesman

TABNAK, Dec. 15- There are currently no inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Iran, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said.

Behrouz Kamalvandi said there are currently no IAEA inspections under way, adding that inspections carried out in recent weeks were conducted with the permission of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and in line with the law on suspending cooperation with the IAEA, Speaking to Tasnim on Monday.

He noted that all of those inspections were related to industrial matters at the sites that had not been attacked during the military aggression by the Zionist regime and the US in June.

Kamalvandi stressed that special measures must be taken with regard to facilities that have come under Israeli and American attacks. He said an important point is that the safeguards agreement does not contain provisions for wartime conditions, emphasizing that an understanding must be reached on this issue.

In such circumstances, he added, security becomes the most important matter and negotiations must be conducted with a security-oriented approach.

Commenting on Iran’s nuclear cooperation with Russia, Kamalvandi said Tehran maintains cooperation with Moscow.

He pointed to ongoing exchanges and new agreements with Russia, saying mutual visits are continuing on a regular basis and that a Russian delegation was hosted in Tehran just days earlier.

Iran and Russia are working on a protocol related to small modular reactors, he added, noting that the world is rapidly moving toward such reactors.

Asked about the export of Iran’s nuclear achievements, the AEOI spokesman said Iran is currently exporting radiopharmaceuticals to neighboring countries, including India and Pakistan, and noted that exports had even been made to some European countries in the past.

Kamalvandi explained that transportation remains the main challenge, saying the export of radiopharmaceuticals requires regular flights and that some products have short shelf lives. He added that if flight-related issues are resolved, Iran would be able to export to anywhere in the world.