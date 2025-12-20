Pezeshkian push for integrated transport, infrastructure development in Iran

TABNAK, Dec. 20 - President Masoud Pezeshkian called for an integrated transportation network in the country, highlighting the role of integrated management and logistics development in the national growth.

Addressing an event held in Tehran on Saturday to mark Transport Week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined his administration’s approach to developing national transportation infrastructure, stressing the necessity of adopting a scientific, integrated, and future-oriented outlook toward road, rail, urban, air, and maritime networks.

He also emphasized the importance of unified management of the country’s transportation system, saying that a network without a single command structure would inevitably suffer from a lack of coordination.

Referring to global experiences, the president noted that urban, road, rail, air, and maritime transportation must be managed within a coherent system under unified policymaking, adding that the administration is in the process of designing and implementing a single transportation management model.

A number of other officials in Pezeshkian's cabinet were also attending the ceremony, who also delivered speeches. Road minister Farzaneh Sadegh was one of the officials participating in the event who said "in order to achieve better and more integrated planning, a national system known as 'Gozar' had been designed, Mehr reported.

She stated that efforts are underway, in line with the president’s vision, to turn Iran into a main logistics and transit hub in the region. She also noted that, through existing coordination with the government and parliament, steps are being taken to remove legal obstacles facing the private sector in the development of transportation and transit.