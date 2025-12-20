home » international
74Hits
=

Pezeshkian push for integrated transport, infrastructure development in Iran

TABNAK, Dec. 20 - President Masoud Pezeshkian called for an integrated transportation network in the country, highlighting the role of integrated management and logistics development in the national growth.
News ID: 7052
Publish Date: 20 December 2025
Pezeshkian push for integrated transport, infrastructure development in Iran

Addressing an event held in Tehran on Saturday to mark Transport Week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined his administration’s approach to developing national transportation infrastructure, stressing the necessity of adopting a scientific, integrated, and future-oriented outlook toward road, rail, urban, air, and maritime networks.

He also emphasized the importance of unified management of the country’s transportation system, saying that a network without a single command structure would inevitably suffer from a lack of coordination.

Referring to global experiences, the president noted that urban, road, rail, air, and maritime transportation must be managed within a coherent system under unified policymaking, adding that the administration is in the process of designing and implementing a single transportation management model.

A number of other officials in Pezeshkian's cabinet were also attending the ceremony, who also delivered speeches. Road minister Farzaneh Sadegh was one of the officials participating in the event who said "in order to achieve better and more integrated planning, a national system known as 'Gozar' had been designed, Mehr reported.

She stated that efforts are underway, in line with the president’s vision, to turn Iran into a main logistics and transit hub in the region. She also noted that, through existing coordination with the government and parliament, steps are being taken to remove legal obstacles facing the private sector in the development of transportation and transit.

Tags
Masoud Pezeshkian transpotation iran
Back To Top
Your Comment
Threats Israel's tool to conceal defeat in 12-day war
Pakistani president sends goodwill message to Iranian Leader, president, nation
Pezeshkian push for integrated transport, infrastructure development in Iran
Araghchi says talks must be based on respect for Iran’s legal rights
Pezeshkian calls for deepening ties with Qatar
Iran condemns Canada's anti-Iran sanctions
Iran’s database on Israel enabled precise strikes
Pezeshkian rejects US humiliating conditions for resuming talks
Iran to review how it cooperates with IAEA
Iran, Belarus to boost coop. particularly in security affairs
Iran, Russia discuss accelerating implementation of North-South Corridor
3 Iranian police officers killed in clashes with gunmen
Iran invites senior trade officials from seven countries to Eurasia Expo
Iran, Belarus have same stance on international issues
Sport as tool for strategic promotion of BRICS countries