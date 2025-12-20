home » international
Pezeshkian calls for deepening ties with Qatar

TABNAK, Dec. 20 - Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended his congratulations to the brotherly government and people of Qatar on their National Day and called for boosting ties.
In a message to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, President Pezeshkian highlighted the historical relations as well as political, cultural, and public bonds between Iran and Qatar.

The Iranian president noted that these connections provide a strong foundation for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The president expressed hope that, through the determination and will of the officials of both states, the development and deepening of these relations in all areas will be realized.

