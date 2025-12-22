Iran, Turkmenistan discuss Caspian Sea cooperation

TABNAK, Dec. 22- Iran and Turkmenistan reviewed the latest developments concerning the Caspian Sea and the upcoming 7th Summit of Caspian littoral states

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has met with Turkmenistan’s Special Representative for Caspian Sea Affairs Murad Atajanov to review the latest developments concerning the Caspian Sea and the upcoming 7th Summit of Caspian littoral states scheduled to be held in Tehran in the summer of 2026.

Gharibabadi announced the meeting on his X account on Sunday, stating that the discussions aimed to strengthen bilateral interactions and enhance regional cooperation among Caspian littoral countries.

During the meeting, both sides examined key issues related to the Caspian region, including preparations for the upcoming summit, joint initiatives among littoral states, and environmental concerns, the official announced. According to Gharibabadi, a particular focus was placed on the potential relocation of the Tehran Convention Secretariat to somewhere in the region and practical measures to address the declining water levels in the Caspian Sea, according to IRNA.

He also emphasized the importance of continued consultations and reinforced bilateral and regional cooperation to advance the shared interests of all Caspian littoral nations.