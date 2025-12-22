home » international
55Hits
=

Iran, Turkmenistan discuss Caspian Sea cooperation

TABNAK, Dec. 22- Iran and Turkmenistan reviewed the latest developments concerning the Caspian Sea and the upcoming 7th Summit of Caspian littoral states
News ID: 7056
Publish Date: 22 December 2025
Iran, Turkmenistan discuss Caspian Sea cooperation

 Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has met with Turkmenistan’s Special Representative for Caspian Sea Affairs Murad Atajanov to review the latest developments concerning the Caspian Sea and the upcoming 7th Summit of Caspian littoral states scheduled to be held in Tehran in the summer of 2026.

Gharibabadi announced the meeting on his X account on Sunday, stating that the discussions aimed to strengthen bilateral interactions and enhance regional cooperation among Caspian littoral countries.

During the meeting, both sides examined key issues related to the Caspian region, including preparations for the upcoming summit, joint initiatives among littoral states, and environmental concerns, the official announced. According to Gharibabadi, a particular focus was placed on the potential relocation of the Tehran Convention Secretariat to somewhere in the region and practical measures to address the declining water levels in the Caspian Sea, according to IRNA.

He also emphasized the importance of continued consultations and reinforced bilateral and regional cooperation to advance the shared interests of all Caspian littoral nations.

Tags
iran Turkmenistan Caspian Sea states economic cooperation
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran’s missiles for defense not for talks
Iran, Pakistan coordinate regional efforts to to safeguard peace
Iran, Turkmenistan discuss Caspian Sea cooperation
Iranian President says EAEU partnership to shape powerful region
Threats Israel's tool to conceal defeat in 12-day war
Pakistani president sends goodwill message to Iranian Leader, president, nation
Pezeshkian push for integrated transport, infrastructure development in Iran
Araghchi says talks must be based on respect for Iran’s legal rights
Pezeshkian calls for deepening ties with Qatar
Iran condemns Canada's anti-Iran sanctions
Iran’s database on Israel enabled precise strikes
Pezeshkian rejects US humiliating conditions for resuming talks
Iran to review how it cooperates with IAEA
Iran, Belarus to boost coop. particularly in security affairs
Iran, Russia discuss accelerating implementation of North-South Corridor