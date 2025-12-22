Iranian President says EAEU partnership to shape powerful region

TABNAK, Dec. 22- Iran’s president has outlined long-term strategic cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union as a foundation for regional strength and economic sovereignty.

In a message addressed to the Supreme Council meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union, President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the strategic importance of Iran’s cooperation with EAEU member states. The message was delivered by Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, at the EAEU leaders’ summit held on Sunday in St. Petersburg.

The summit was attended by the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the prime minister of Armenia, the five member states of the union.

Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Russia’s hosting of the summit and extended early New Year greetings to the participating leaders. He stated that Iran’s cooperation with EAEU member countries represents a long-term strategy aimed at creating a strong region through reinforcing national sovereignty, facilitating transportation and trade, enhancing energy security, developing technology, establishing joint financial and banking infrastructure, and expanding people-to-people ties.

He emphasized that shared cultural and historical bonds, along with geographical closeness, provide a solid foundation for building a successful model of regional integration. “The future belongs to nations that pave the path of progress through cooperation and mutual trust,” Pezeshkian noted.

The Iranian president underlined Iran’s growing emphasis on regional and multilateral mechanisms, stating that the country seeks to be an effective and reliable partner in regional and international arrangements. He pointed to Iran’s active participation in organizations such as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), BRICS, D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as evidence of this approach.

Pezeshkian highlighted the special place of the Eurasian Economic Union in Iran’s foreign policy and economic diplomacy, noting that the implementation of the Iran-EAEU Free Trade Agreement and Iran’s attainment of observer status mark the beginning of a productive and influential role within the bloc, Mehr reported.

He described the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement starting in May 2025 as the most significant achievement of the year, calling it a major step toward deepening mutual economic relations. According to Pezeshkian, the agreement has created unprecedented opportunities for national economies and traders, increased bilateral trade volumes, and laid the groundwork for further growth.

The president stressed that trade capacity between Iran and EAEU member states far exceeds current levels and expressed confidence that this upward trend will continue, leading to a substantial surge in trade.

He also referred to Iran’s high-level participation in two EAEU leaders’ summits and two Intergovernmental Council meetings, describing it as a clear signal of Tehran’s determination to expand economic and commercial ties with all five EAEU members.

Pezeshkian further noted that Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and his counterpart at the Eurasian Economic Commission have held a joint committee meeting to review the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement and address existing challenges, resulting in the approval of a roadmap for more effective execution.

He announced Iran’s plan to host a meeting of Eurasian trade ministers alongside the 4th Eurasia Trade Exhibition (Eurasia Expo) in Tehran in February 2026, expressing hope for strong participation by officials, traders, and economic actors from EAEU member states and neighboring countries.

In closing, President Pezeshkian wished prosperity, health, and success to the governments and peoples of EAEU member states. He praised Belarus for its role as the union’s rotating chair in 2025 and expressed hope for Kazakhstan’s success in leading the bloc during its 2026 chairmanship.