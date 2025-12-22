Iran, Pakistan coordinate regional efforts to to safeguard peace

TABNAK, Dec. 22- Iran and Pakistan foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and underscored continued diplomatic consultations with regional countries to safeguard peace and stability.

The senior Iranian and Pakistani diplomats held a telephone conversation on Sunday, during which they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

In the call, they reviewed bilateral ties and emphasized joint efforts to further expand relations between the two Muslim neighbors in all areas of mutual interest, Tasnim reported.

They also stressed the continuation of diplomatic consultations with regional countries aimed at preserving regional peace and stability.