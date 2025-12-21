home » international
Threats Israel's tool to conceal defeat in 12-day war

TABNAK, Dec. 21- Iranian General Ahmad Vahidi says that the Israeli regime is using threats and propaganda to cover up defeat in the 12-day war and its growing isolation.
Iranian Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said Israel is attempting to conceal a severe defeat in the12-day war through threats, media campaigns, and political maneuvers.

In a statement to Al Mayadeen, Vahidi commented on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to the United States and ongoing Israeli threats against Iran, saying the Zionist entity is resorting to psychological warfare to distort reality.

Vahidi said Israel is seeking to project an image that does not reflect conditions on the ground, adding that it is facing serious internal and strategic problems and has failed to achieve any of its objectives in its confrontation with Iran.

He added that Israeli statements and propaganda efforts are unlikely to produce results, describing Israel as increasingly isolated and engaged in desperate attempts to survive, while Iran continues to closely monitor developments, Mehr reported.

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

