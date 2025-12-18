Pezeshkian rejects US humiliating conditions for resuming talks

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian rejected humiliating conditions set by the US for resuming negotiations, stressing that Tehran seeks peace and constructive engagement but will not accept coercion, bullying, or any process that undermines Iran’s dignity and national strength.

In comments at a meeting with a group of political elites, prominent figures and secretaries of parties, held in Tehran on Wednesday, Pezeshkian expounded on his administration’s foreign policy measures.

Pointing to the issue of sanctions, he said Iran had previously negotiated with the United States and had been ready to reach an agreement, but Washington had disrupted the deal by resorting to war.

The president added that the US is now proposing humiliating conditions for the continuation of talks, which he said he is not prepared to accept, stressing that Iran will not submit to humiliation nor accept a weak and fragmented country.

Iran is not seeking confrontation, Pezeshkian underlined, noting that Tehran has repeatedly declared it is not pursuing the construction of a nuclear bomb and is ready for any form of verification.

However, he said the opposing side is seeking to strip Iran of all elements of power and weaken the country in the face of the Zionist regime. The president added that Iran seeks peace but will not accept bullying.

Outlining Iran’s foreign policy approach, Pezeshkian drew a clear line between dignified engagement and submission to coercion and bullying.

He stressed that the administration is pursuing peace, regional stability, and interaction with neighboring countries, but will not accept humiliating impositions.

The president further rejected the notion that his cabinet’s call for participation reflects a lack of planning, saying that the administration has clear strategic programs that are being implemented.

He added that very positive developments have taken place in areas such as education, healthcare, transportation, the expansion of foreign interactions with neighboring states, and addressing structural imbalances.