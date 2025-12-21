home » international
Pakistani president sends goodwill message to Iranian Leader, president, nation

TABNAK, Dec. 21- Pakistani President expressed his solidarity with the Iranian nation by sending a message of devotion and respect to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
News ID: 7053
Publish Date: 21 December 2025
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on his way to Iraq, after entering the Iranian airspace, expressed his solidarity with the Iranian nation by sending a message of devotion and respect to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

The Pakistani Presidential office in Islamabad announced in a statement that when the Pakistani presidential plane entered the Iranian airspace on its way from Islamabad to Baghdad, Asif Ali Zardari sent a message of goodwill to high-ranking Iranian officials.

The Pakistani ambassador to Tehran also wrote on his official account on the X social network that President Zardari conveyed his message of goodwill to the Iranian leadership on his way from Islamabad to Baghdad when his plane entered Iranian airspace.

Tags
Asif Ali Zardari Masoud Pezeshkain supreme leader message Iran-Pakistan ties
