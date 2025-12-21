Pakistani president sends goodwill message to Iranian Leader, president, nation

TABNAK, Dec. 21- Pakistani President expressed his solidarity with the Iranian nation by sending a message of devotion and respect to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Pakistani ambassador to Tehran also wrote on his official account on the X social network that President Zardari conveyed his message of goodwill to the Iranian leadership on his way from Islamabad to Baghdad when his plane entered Iranian airspace.