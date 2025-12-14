Afghanistan’s stability linked future of region

TABNAK, Dec. 14 - Afghanistan’s peace, stability, and development are inseparably linked to the shared future of the region, the Iranian foreign minister said, noting that neighboring countries bear a collective responsibility to support the Afghan people through sustained regional cooperation.

Addressing a meeting of special representatives of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, held in Tehran on Sunday, Abbas Araqchi expressed appreciation for the participants’ attendance, describing it as clear evidence of a shared will to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted Afghanistan’s historical role as a bridge among surrounding regions and said the country possesses unparalleled economic, human, transit, and natural capacities. He noted that Afghanistan’s geoeconomic position places it at the heart of Central Asia, West Asia, and South Asia, making its stability and development not merely a humanitarian concern but a strategic necessity for the entire region.

Referring to decades of experience, the foreign minister said security, development, and prosperity in Afghanistan are directly tied to the interests of all neighboring countries.

Iran, as a long-standing neighbor and close partner of the Afghan people, has consistently emphasized Afghanistan’s comprehensive integration into the region, he stated, saying Iran believes regional challenges can only be managed through constructive dialogue, active participation of all countries, full respect for mutual principles, reliance on indigenous mechanisms, and sustainable regional cooperation, Tasnim reported.

Araqchi noted that Iran has accumulated valuable experience in transportation, trade, consular services, and energy, and believes that convergence and coordination can help establish a durable framework for regional cooperation centered on Afghanistan.

Such cooperation would benefit not only Afghanistan but the entire region, he said, emphasizing that the Afghan people must remain at the core of all efforts, as they deserve a secure and hopeful future.

The foreign minister said the countries present at the meeting carry a greater moral, humanitarian, and regional responsibility than others to assist the Afghan people. He stressed that creating regular mechanisms for dialogue among Afghanistan’s neighbors is a strategic necessity, as such meetings help prevent misunderstandings, coordinate economic, border, and humanitarian policies, strengthen mutual understanding, reduce tensions, and promote constructive cooperation.