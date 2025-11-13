home » international
Iran, Qatar FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral ties

TABNAK, Nov. 13 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has engaged in discussions with Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, the prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar, focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments.
News ID: 6925
Publish Date: 13 November 2025
In a phone conversation on Thursday, the two officials underscored the importance of ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral ties across all areas of mutual interest.

They also expressed concern over the escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, emphasizing the necessity for continued collaborative efforts among regional countries to maintain peace and stability.

The two ministers addressed the latest developments regarding Gaza and discussed a recent US resolution proposed to the United Nations Security Council. They also reiterated the importance of ongoing consultations to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination.

Iran-Qatar relations iran Abbas Araghchi
