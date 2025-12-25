Iranian President sends Pope Christmas message

TABNAK, Dec. 25 - Iranian President sent a message to Pope Leo XIV, the leader of the Catholic Church, on Thursday

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent a message to Pope Leo XIV, the leader of the Catholic Church, on Thursday, extending best wishes on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBHU) and the arrival of the New Year.

In the message, Pezeshkian highlighted the spiritual virtues of Jesus, including justice and compassion, which are praised in the Holy Quran and remain timeless examples for humanity.

Meanwhile, he said that in an era in which unchecked power exercised by global superpowers is pushing the world toward conflict and destruction, addressing humanity’s challenges requires collective wisdom, reflection and independent action by heads of state and scholars.

He expressed hope that such approaches could help create conditions for peace, security and freedom for oppressed nations.

The Iranian president also wished the Pope good health, prosperity for followers of Jesus Christ and enduring peace and stability across the world.

Separately, in a message to Christian leaders and peoples in countries marking the occasion, Pezeshkian said peace and the spread of moral values across human societies are longstanding human ideals that lead to happiness and human flourishing.

He said all of God’s spiritual and revelatory attributes are embodied in Jesus Christ and that humanity can take him as a model.

The president added that through joint efforts, peaceful coexistence and justice-based action, peace and calm could be promoted in today’s turbulent world.