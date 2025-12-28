home » international
Renowned Iranian playwright Bahram Beyzai passes away

TABNAK, Dec. 28 - Iranian playwright, theatre director, film director, screenwriter, editor, and scholar of Persian theatre history Bahram Beyzai passed away on his birthday on Saturday.
Publish Date: 28 December 2025
Beyzai died at the age of 87 on Saturday, as reported by his wife on social media. 

He died in the United States where he had lived for the past 15 years.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential cultural figures in modern Iranian art, Beyzai was a filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, and scholar whose work shaped generations of Iranian cinema and theater.

Among his most acclaimed feature films are Ballad of Tara, The Death of Yazdgerd, Bashu, the Little Stranger, Maybe Some Other Time, The Travelers, and Killing Mad Dogs.

Over the course of his prolific career, Beyzai wrote more than 30 plays and staged eight major theater productions.

His body of work also includes 51 screenplays, five narrative works, and six academic research publications.

