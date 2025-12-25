home » international
71Hits
=

Araghchi talks of his most important missions

TABNAK, Dec. 25 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi says his ministry currently has two important missions, the first and most significant of which is the effort to lift sanctions.
News ID: 7064
Publish Date: 25 December 2025
Araghchi talks of his most important missions

In this regard, numerous efforts have been made, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and various negotiations, Araghchi said on Thursday at a meeting discussing the country’s foreign policies and regional conditions.

Saying that these efforts will continue while preserving the principles and dignity of the country, he added that the second mission of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under current conditions is to help improve Iranian economy.

He described the heroic resistance of the Iranian people in the 12-day war as a historic experience, emphasizing that the enemies who thought they could force Iran to surrender in just a few days were themselves compelled to surrender, IRNA reported.

Araghchi noted that with the martyrdom of each commander, another commander raised the flag of resistance, and on the twelfth day, they sent a message demanding the cessation of attacks without any preconditions.

Araghchi warned of a new enemy plot, saying that new conspiracy is underway to create harsh economic conditions, increase dissatisfaction, and cause internal problems for the system, but they will take this wish to the grave as well.

He added that just as the Iranian nation overcame the 12-day war through the resistance of the armed forces, the use of domestically produced missiles, and collective effort, now too they must join hands to defeat the economic crisis and the enemy’s attempt to impose heavy conditions on the Islamic Republic.

The meeting to explain the country’s foreign policies and regional conditions was held with the participation of businesses and entrepreneurs at the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce.

Tags
Abbas Araghchi iran Iran's Foreign Minister sanctions on Iran
Back To Top
Your Comment
Former CIA analyst says Netanyahu not after regime change in Iran
Iranian Army Navy to be deployed in oceanic region to host trilateral drill
Araghchi talks of his most important missions
Iranian President sends Pope Christmas message
Attempted airplane hijacking foiled in Iran
Trump, Netanyahu continually looking for excuses to attack Iran
Tehran, Cairo coordinate on regional issues
Iran says Security Council role under Resolution 2231 has ended
Iran’s missiles for defense not for talks
Iran, Pakistan coordinate regional efforts to to safeguard peace
Iran, Turkmenistan discuss Caspian Sea cooperation
Iranian President says EAEU partnership to shape powerful region
Threats Israel's tool to conceal defeat in 12-day war
Pakistani president sends goodwill message to Iranian Leader, president, nation
Pezeshkian push for integrated transport, infrastructure development in Iran