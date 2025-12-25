Araghchi talks of his most important missions

TABNAK, Dec. 25 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi says his ministry currently has two important missions, the first and most significant of which is the effort to lift sanctions.

In this regard, numerous efforts have been made, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and various negotiations, Araghchi said on Thursday at a meeting discussing the country’s foreign policies and regional conditions.

Saying that these efforts will continue while preserving the principles and dignity of the country, he added that the second mission of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under current conditions is to help improve Iranian economy.

He described the heroic resistance of the Iranian people in the 12-day war as a historic experience, emphasizing that the enemies who thought they could force Iran to surrender in just a few days were themselves compelled to surrender, IRNA reported.

Araghchi noted that with the martyrdom of each commander, another commander raised the flag of resistance, and on the twelfth day, they sent a message demanding the cessation of attacks without any preconditions.

Araghchi warned of a new enemy plot, saying that new conspiracy is underway to create harsh economic conditions, increase dissatisfaction, and cause internal problems for the system, but they will take this wish to the grave as well.

He added that just as the Iranian nation overcame the 12-day war through the resistance of the armed forces, the use of domestically produced missiles, and collective effort, now too they must join hands to defeat the economic crisis and the enemy’s attempt to impose heavy conditions on the Islamic Republic.

The meeting to explain the country’s foreign policies and regional conditions was held with the participation of businesses and entrepreneurs at the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce.